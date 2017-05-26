Horoscope: May 26, 2017

Birthdays: Helena Bonham Carter, 51; Lenny Kravitz, 53; Pam Grier, 68; Stevie Nicks, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make positive changes to the way you live or with regard to a personal relationship. Show how much you care or make alterations to the way you look.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you want something, go after it. Look for a creative way to promote what you have to offer. Staying focused and keeping a steady pace will help you get ahead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotional matters will escalate quickly. Before you let excitement take over, find out the logistics of what’s being proposed.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your personal information well hidden. Someone will try to use gossip to get a rise out of you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Travel plans can be made. Expanding your interests will also encourage you to make positive lifestyle changes that ease your stress and promote more enjoyment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Additional responsibilities will be thrust upon you. Before you agree to take on more, find out what’s expected of you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A change in the way you view your relationships with others will give you a reason to rethink your plans for the future. Short trips and emotional discussions will tempt you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Discuss personal plans with someone you love. Don’t be afraid to say “no” if you feel the emotional, physical or financial risks are too high.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Love, romance and family are highlighted. You can bring about favorable changes that will encourage greater comfort, convenience and happiness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Follow your own path. Take pride in what you do, as well as the efforts you put in to make your life and your home suit your needs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Attending a reunion or getting together with people you haven’t seen in a long time will boost your morale and encourage you to stay in touch.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional mayhem will break out if you aren’t upfront about the way you feel, what you want or who you are. Talk is cheap, but offering false information will get you into trouble.