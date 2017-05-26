Kingman Academy High School's Graduating Class of 2017

The 2017 graduating class of Kingman Academy High School had the luxury of air conditioning for their ceremony Wednesday night. The Betty Rowe Gymnasium was packed with the 75 graduates, their teachers, family, board members and Kingman Academy of Learning Founder Betty Rowe. A few students are leaving high school ahead of the curve. Seniors Laura Borden, Madeline Goldsberry and Felicia Maupin graduated high school as certified nursing assistants thanks to dual enrollment programs through Mohave Community College. Senior Caytelyn Clinkenbeard will be going before a phlebotomy board in June.