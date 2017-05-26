Kingman Academy High School's Graduating Class of 2017

The graduating class of 2017’s last hurrah as a KAHS student.

Photo by Aaron Ricca.

mugshot photo

By Aaron Ricca

  • Originally Published: May 26, 2017 11:21 a.m.

    Photo by Aaron Ricca

    Ronnie Tate Butler fires back a glance of confidence to classmates during the graduation ceremony.

    The 2017 graduating class of Kingman Academy High School had the luxury of air conditioning for their ceremony Wednesday night. The Betty Rowe Gymnasium was packed with the 75 graduates, their teachers, family, board members and Kingman Academy of Learning Founder Betty Rowe. A few students are leaving high school ahead of the curve. Seniors Laura Borden, Madeline Goldsberry and Felicia Maupin graduated high school as certified nursing assistants thanks to dual enrollment programs through Mohave Community College. Senior Caytelyn Clinkenbeard will be going before a phlebotomy board in June.

    Photo by Aaron Ricca

    Students get themselves together minutes before the start of Wednesday’s ceremony.

    Photo by Aaron Ricca

    U.S. Marine Corps recruiters Sgt. Eric Karstensen (foreground) and Staff Sgt. Daniel Pinochi applaud the graduates, including their one KAHS recruit, Daniel Wright.

