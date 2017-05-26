Kingman's Name the Recycling Mascot contest nearing its end

The city of Kingman’s new recycling mascot needs a name, and the city is offering a $50 gift card to the winner of the “Name the Recycling Mascot Contest.” The contest is open to all city of Kingman residents of all ages. Submit your name and ideas by email, telephone or drop off an entry at the Planning and Zoning Division Office, 310 N. Fourth St. Contact Sylvia Shaffer, Planner, at sshaffer@cityofkingman.gov or 928-753-8131. Deadline for submissions is Wednesday. The contest is sponsored by Kingman’s Clean City Commission.