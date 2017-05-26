Kingman Police, task force patrolling for DUIs

KINGMAN – “Drive Sober, Don’t Get Pulled Over!”

The first major summer holiday weekend is here and the Kingman Police Department, in partnership with the Western Arizona DUI Task Force, will be out conducting a DUI enforcement detail this weekend to apprehend those who choose to drive while impaired.

According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, KPD is able to provide enhanced DUI enforcement during holidays and major local events from a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

KPD wants to remind everyone participating in Memorial Day weekend activities to plan ahead and arrange for a designated driver. Arizona has some of the harshest DUI laws, and someone arrested for DUI faces jail time, an impounded vehicle, a suspended driver’s license and hefty fines.

If you see a suspected impaired driver, immediately call your local law enforcement agency, provide a good description of vehicle and driver, direction of travel, and if possible a license plate to assist KPD in removing the driver from the road.

Do not confront the individual.

“Simply be a good witness and keep a safe distance,” Cooper said. “We all have to work together to prevent such tragedies from being repeated.”

The KPD non-emergency phone number is 928-753-2191 and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is 928-753-0753.