Obituary: Dwayne Dunagan

Dwayne Dunagan passed away May 20, 2017, in Golden Valley, Arizona. He was born to Jack and Betty Dunagan June 9, 1959 in Upland, California.

After graduating from Rubidoux High School where he ran cross county, he worked as a roofer, an electrician and was considered a jack of all trades. He also enjoyed hobbies such as astronomy, model airplanes and Nascar.

Dwayne is survived by his mother, Betty Dunagan of Golden Valley, Arizona, brother, Kenny Dunagan of Menifee, California, sisters, Teresa (Bob) Yeaney of Yucaipa, California, Debbie (Bart) Hollan of Yucca Valley, California, and Jennifer (Ron) Massey of Coarsegold, California, aunt, Juanita Dunagan of Green Valley, Arizona, uncle, Stan Moffitt of Pomona, California, many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A viewing will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Sutton Memorial.Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Chloride Cemetery in Chloride, Arizona. There will be a provided luncheon at Golden Corral in Kingman, Arizona for family and friends following the service.