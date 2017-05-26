Obituary: Norma Jean Egleston

On Tuesday, May 23, 2017, Norma Jean Egleston went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 82 years old and led a wonderful, fulfilling life.

Norma was born in Clarendon, Texas on September 10, 1934, to Jack and Marguerite Easterling.

Norma was an 11-year-old, west Texas girl when she moved to California with her family to follow their dreams.

She graduated from Compton High School in 1951. She attended Compton City College and worked as an administrative assistant for many companies over the years. She enjoyed working for the aerospace industry, title/escrow companies, Citizens Utilities and Realty Executives in Kingman, Arizona.

She took full advantage of her retirement around 1995 and signed up to volunteer her services wherever she saw the need. Norma was a volunteer at Kingman Regional Medical Center and enjoyed helping out during baseball spring training with the Surprise Sundancers.

She was also affiliated with the Republican Women’s Club in Kingman, Arizona. She loved her family, people and life in general, and baseball … especially the Diamondbacks!



Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Marguerite Easterling, her sister, Nelda Jane Adams and her husband of 48 years, Frank W. Egleston.



Norma is survived by her son Michael Alan Kimbal (Jennifer), daughter, Dana Sue Kimbal (Janet), stepdaughter, Rita Jeanette Egleston, stepdaughter Mary Esther Egleston, stepson, Allan Reid Egleston, daughter-in-law, Marianne Kimbal, grandsons, Gregory Alan Kimbal (Heather) and Brett Ashton Kimbal (Tori), granddaughter, Aliyah Lynn Kimbal, step-grandson, William Dean Egleston, great-granddaughter, Madisyn Belle Kimbal, great-grandson Ashton Rayce Kimbal, great-great-granddaughter, Emersyn Louise Proper, and several beloved cousins and extended family members.

Living her life to serve and help others, Norma was dearly loved by all who knew her. She treasured her family and looked forward to any and every function.

She loved cooking for her loved ones and will be missed and remembered for her infamous “Taco Night.” She will forever be cherished as our Mother/Grandmother and her memory will live on throughout the legacy she left in her family.

“… for I know Him whom I have believed, and I am persuaded that He is able to guard that which I have committed unto Him against that day.” 2 Timothy 1:12

There will be a Celebration of Life on at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Central Christian Church, 112 N. 4th Street in Kingman.

A memorial service will be held at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont, California, and her final resting place will be at Mountain View Cemetery (Beaumont, California) with her beloved parents and sister. A memorial marker will also be placed with her husband, Frank, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona.