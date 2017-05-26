Obituary: Shirley S. Scott

Shirley was born December 8, 1924, and passed away May 5, 2017, at 92 years of age.

She was wife to Ernest E. Scott, Jr., mother to Michael and Eric Scott, grandmother to Amie, Julie, Shayla, Erika, Jake and Natalie, and great-grandmother to Rachel and Lucas.

Shirley will be fondly remembered by all those with whom she shared her life. We look forward to the day we meet her again.

Shirley was a longtime resident of Kingman. Among her many community activities, she was a charter member of Mohave Artists and Craftsmen Guild and one of its founders in 1968.

Services were held privately by the family. Her family asks those who wish to remember Shirley to make their donations to the Mohave Artists and Craftsmen Guild.