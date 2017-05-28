Homicide investigation opened after shooting in Butler

KINGMAN - After entering a residence and tasing the homeowner, an intruder was shot and killed Saturday evening, according to Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

A homicide investigation began after MCSO deputies were dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Potter Avenue. The homeowner reported that someone had entered his residence, robbed him and was causing a disturbance.

The homeowner told MCSO that the male subject tased the homeowner several times. The homeowner shot the alleged intruder during the incident, and the intruder eventually died.

MCSO stated that the homeowner has not been charged, and the incident is still under investigation.