Horoscope: May 28, 2017

Birthdays: Carey Mulligan, 32; Kylie Minogue, 49; Christa Miller, 53; Gladys Knight, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll find it difficult to make up your mind. Emotions will get the best of you when dealing with domestic affairs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Communication is featured. Share your thoughts and you’ll be offered some valid suggestions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take better care of your money, your health and any legal or contractual matters that are pending. Communication will help you get to the bottom of any situation that concerns you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Listen carefully and gauge the importance of situations that are trying your patience. Avoid overreacting, spending or being indulgent.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your personal information a secret. Sharing with someone you think you can trust will turn out to be a disappointment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let someone from your past interfere with your personal affairs. Your emotions will be challenged by temptation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotions will surface if you have neglected to take care of your responsibilities to roommates, family or someone you love. Don’t take anything or anyone for granted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t follow others when you should be setting your own rules, standards and goals. You have plenty to offer if you stick to your own devices and refuse to let anyone interfere in your plans.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional matters will crop up quickly and leave you at a loss. Don’t act in haste or you will regret the consequences.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t give in to unwanted changes. Accept the inevitable and steady your situation as best you can.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A creative outlet will do you good. Pour your energy and time into making something that will bring you satisfaction. Dealing with children will require you to use your imagination.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your thoughts, ideas and plans. Honesty will help you find out exactly where you stand and whether you will receive the help or support you need to follow through with your plans.