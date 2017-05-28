Letter: $17K for a message board?

Kingman City Council votes 7-0 to pony up $17,000 for an LED message board.

What is the total cost of this boondoggle?

So, the Mohave County “Hysterical” Society is so wealthy that they can waste $15,000 of their funds on an LED sign?

And plus another $17,000 of funds that could be used to improve the many things that the City of Kingman really needs?

Smack my head.

I’m sure that what Route 66 needs right now is a costly sign that will distract distracted drivers even more near a pedestrian crossing.

Ed Lenik