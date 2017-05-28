Letter: Outage brought a pleasant change to the busyness

I work in a store in the Butler area of town. When the smart phones stopped working, the store went quiet.

The store was able to do transactions and conduct business. Our landline worked, but the boss’ cell phones were ...

It was a pleasant change from the noise level of customers talking, ring songs, and the assorted beeps that are all associated with the phones.

We offered our phone for use to those wanting to make local calls. On a cellphone you lose track of what long distance is.

Thank God the “‘lights’ went out in Kingman.”

Maybe we all will sit back and ponder.

Gary Eames