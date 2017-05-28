Pryor’s prosthetic paying off

PHOENIX – It was a shotgun accident in a small Indiana town. The guns weren’t locked up. A neighborhood boy found a 12-gauge and wanted to play with 4-year-old Nick Pryor.

The pair went outside.

Pryor’s life was forever changed.

“I spent three weeks afterwards, numerous surgeries, when they decided that they were going to amputate my leg,” he said. “Then from there on, it’s just I got my first leg and never really stopped going.”

Now 27, Pryor is an accomplished athlete benefiting from the advancements in prosthetics. He plays on an all-amputee basketball team and is training for the the javelin competition in the World Para Athletics Championships this summer.

The world of prosthetics has made great advances in recent years. A field that once relied heavily on wood has since evolved to use stronger, lightweight materials like carbon fiber. For athletes, prosthetics are available for specific sports, including basketball, cycling and running.

Pryor used a wheelchair before turning to a walker. He started wearing his prosthetic leg about eight months after the shotgun accident.

“I was already in T-ball when my accident happened,” he said. “I like to say the only sport I actually played with two legs was T-ball for a half a year, so everything else has been with a prosthetic.”

He started to play baseball again when he was 6, although basketball and football were his focus.

Doctors told him that he would need to relearn how to walk and would be limited to certain movements.

He persevered.

“They told me I wouldn’t be able to do a lot of things, but when they gave me my first prosthesis, I just took off walking and never really had a problem,” he said.

Growing up, Pryor benefited from the care given by the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“They kind of help pay for those prosthetics and those needs if you don’t have them,” he said. “I was a Shriner kid from the time I was 6 years old until the time I quit growing when I was 23.

“It’s helped me a lot. It gave me all of the equipment I needed to be able to compete and even just live an active life.”

Over the years, prosthetics have continued to evolve. More options are available for daily and athletic activities, and improvements have centered on technology and durability.

Pryor said as a child it was “literally a rubber foot and a plastic leg” and they would break all the time. During the football season of his senior year, he broke 12 prosthetic feet.

Pryor still continues to participate in various sports, including javelin.

He said he uses a blade – a curved device that attaches below the knee – for track and field.

“For me, it’s more of the turning stuff on the blade where you don’t have that stability as much, but I can’t play basketball in that blade,” Pryor said. “You can’t cut. You can’t turn. For running, it does make a big difference.

“It gives you a springback. It’s easier on your hips and on your body, so that’s the biggest difference that I see.”

As Pryor trains for the World Para Athletics Championships in London in July, he will continue working to let others know that more is available to them.

In addition to competing in sports, he is a graduate student at Arizona State.

“With my research and studying, (the priority is to) just keep the doors open and let people ask questions (and to) really work on this inclusive environment that we want to live in because we don’t want to let anybody sit on the sidelines or leave anybody out. And for me, I didn’t have that, but I’ve seen that.

“I don’t want anybody to go through that,” Pryor said. “I want them to know that there is these things out there for them.”