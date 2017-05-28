Rants & Raves

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Librarians: I’ve not yet found a librarian who actively subscribes to a hard-copy newspaper. They dispense free data to active seekers, but are loathe to pay for information for themselves. Accordingly, many librarians are woefully deficient on local, newsworthy events.

NACFD: As I recently moved to Kingman from California, I’ve been reading the Kingman paper. I enjoy it, but this whole fire chief ordeal is something else. I feel Chief (Wayne) Eder should stay since he was voted in 3-2.

For Some, Immigration is a Second Chance at Life: And for some, immigration has caused nothing but heartache. Ask anyone who has lost a family member because of an illegal immigrant.

Arizona prisons illegally read inmate mail, 9th Circuit rules: The 9th Circuit Court should be abolished.

Political statements don’t belong in the Boy Scouts: My kids joined the scouts through their school. No churches were involved, no religion was involved, it was just good old-fashioned scouting. Politics don’t belong in the pulpit, but many religious leaders try to tell you who you should vote for.