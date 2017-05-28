Ultra Glider pilot dies in Golden Valley crash

MCSO RELEASE

KINGMAN – A Golden Valley pilot of an ultra glider aircraft died as a result of crash early Saturday morning northwest of the Walnut Creek area in Golden Valley, according to Mohave County Sheriff's Office Public Information Specialist Trish Carter.

At about 6:42 a.m., MCSO received a report that an ultra glider was seen going up and then come down. MCSO's Search and Rescue Unit and deputies responded. The person making the report notified MCSO he had hiked to the area of the crash and did not believe the pilot, a male, to believe alive.

Identification of the pilot will be released after next of kin is notified, according to Carter.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.