Why services were interrupted from Wednesday’s fire under investigation

KINGMAN – The fire that disrupted cellphone and internet services Wednesday night and why communications were so easily knocked out is still under investigation.

A damaged fiber optics line affected cell service for Verizon and Sprint customers as well as Suddenlink internet customers. The blackout caused many of those customers to contact fire stations and the Kingman Police Department.

AT&T and Frontier lines were not affected.

Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper reported increased welfare check calls. No major injuries as a result of the lost services have been reported.

The residential structure fire stared at about 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Fairfax Street.

Cell and internet services were back up between 2 and 3 a.m. Thursday.

The Kingman Suddenlink retail office at 900 Airway Ave. didn’t provide many answers Thursday afternoon.

The office closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, an hour before it had the chance to receive numerous visits and angry phone calls.

Store employees, who wished not to be identified, said when they opened Thursday morning there were a few curious customers, most of whom were civil.

“Our lines were impacted by the fire,” said Janet Meahan, spokeswoman for Altice USA, owner of Suddenlink. “Crews worked to repair the issue and all services were restored.”

Meahan had no specific times when services were restored, except to say “Early (Thursday) morning.”

As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Daily Miner staff were still processing the weekend newspapers and made attempted landline calls to see what was and wasn’t working.

A non-emergency Mohave County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said their office was getting “quite a few calls.” At least three attempts to contact the Kingman Police Department non-emergency line were met with busy signals.

Kingman Sprint Store customer service representative Autumn Burrel answered the store’s Frontier landline and said their lobby started getting flooded with angry and curious customers at about 6:30 p.m.

“Our lobby was packed,” Burrel said. “We might just put a note on the door about our service being down.”

The Daily Miner made calls to other local contacts via landline. Those with Frontier landlines had phone service. Direct TV internet customers had service.

Wednesday night was busy for local restaurants, including business from Kingman Academy High School’s graduation night.

Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge General Manager Sultan Abbas was at home when he noticed his Suddenlink internet and Sprint cell service weren’t working. He reset an internet router, and when that didn’t work, started to worry.

“I waited a few minutes and then started to think of my business,” said the father of three. “It’s my other baby.”

Canyon 66 Restaurant and Hotel uses Suddenlink for their credit and debit card transactions. Abbas said the restaurant was about full of both locals and tourists. He and his staff had to manually enter card numbers into their machines, a slightly more time consuming process.

“We had zero incidents,” Abbas said. “Everybody was polite and understanding and I’m very gracious of them.”

Abbas stayed at his business until nearly 3 a.m. to wait for the internet to come back up and the batch of card transactions to process.

“If we missed anything or if anyone has a problem, they can call us,” he said.