Horoscope: May 29, 2017

Birthdays: Laverne Cox, 33; Melanie Brown, 42; Rupert Everett, 58; Annette Bening, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let your emotions lead to a meltdown. Channel your energy into something you enjoy doing instead of nitpicking and finding fault in everything and everyone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think outside the box. It’s OK to do things differently. Rigidity will be what ends up holding you back.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let confusion cause uncertainty. Following someone may be exciting initially, but once you get to a certain point, you will no longer be impressed by what you discover.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You have to trust in yourself and what you feel is right and in your best interest. You can’t please everyone all of the time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Explore your options before you express your feelings. Consider who you are dealing with before you make your point.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t complain. Do what is expected of you and move along to projects or pastimes that you enjoy doing more.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use every bit of charm and graciousness you can muster and you will have everyone eating out of your hand. Business and pleasure trips will fuel any project or personal conquest you take on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pick and choose the people you associate with carefully. An emotional situation will escalate if you let someone offend you with his or her comments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Live your dream. Don’t hold back. Bring about changes that will motivate you to stop procrastinating and start doing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Rely on the past to avoid making a mistake now. Don’t feel the need to follow what others do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll have the energy and wherewithal to bring about positive changes to your financial situation. Putting a plan in place that helps you cut back, lower your overhead or make your investments work more efficiently will make a difference.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take part in community or group events that are conducive to making new contacts. Networking will allow you to share your thoughts and get some feedback that will help you adapt your plans.