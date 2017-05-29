Mohave 911: Shoplifting, Drugs, Warrant Arrests

Felony Shoplift & Drug Related Arrest

On May 18, Kingman Police arrested Dylan Jeffery Cote, 26, of Golden Valley on felony shoplift and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a KPD spokesman, police responded to a business in the 3300 block of North Stockton Hill Road in reference to a shoplift suspect, identified as Cote. Officers found him in the store and took him into custody.

An investigation revealed Cote was the suspect in shoplifting incidents on May 1 and May 18.

He was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use. Cote reportedly admitted his involvement and was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Weapons Offense/Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia

On May 19, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Jason Donnellan, 49, and Kelli Gene Gold, 24, both of Golden Valley.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, Donnellan was arrested for possession of weapon by prohibited person, a felony. Gold was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

Deputies responded to a home in the 3600 block of Davis Road after being contacted by constables. The homeowner told deputies that constables evicted the tenants earlier that day after he found drugs and firearms inside the home.

A search of the home reportedly revealed marijuana pipes, water pipes and a plastic container containing a white crystal substance.

Deputies watched a white vehicle pull up to the home and the homeowner said it was the previous tenants.

A records check showed Donnellan to be a convicted felon.

Deputies talked to Gold, who allegedly said the drugs and paraphernalia belong to her. Deputies also found a shotgun.

Department of Child Safety responded and took custody of five children.

Donnellan and Gold were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrants Arrest

On May 22, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Aaron Michael Roark, 29, of Kingman on a parole violation felony warrant issued out of Arizona Department of Corrections and a failure to pay undesignated warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a home in the 2100 block of East Snavely Avenue regarding a wanted person. Deputies contacted Roark regarding his active warrants and took him into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrants Arrest

On May 21, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Richard Lynn Lyon, 36,

of Golden Valley on a fugitive from justice felony warrant issued from the California Department of Corrections.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies had learned Silva had an active warrant. They went to a home in the 1600 block of Eloy Road, contacted Lyon, took him into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Failure to Comply

On May 25, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested inmate Allen Wayne Compton, 43, of Fort Mohave for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Compton, an inmate at the Mohave County jail. A probation officer had contacted deputies to advise them that Compton was in violation of probation for failing to report a new address.

The probation officer and a deputy tried to locate Compton earlier this week without success. He was arrested on the above charge.

Warrant Arrest

On May 20, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Eugene James, 42, of Golden Valley on a failure to appear felony warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court and driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies stopped a speeding vehicle in the area of Estrella Road and Simon Drive.

A records check showed James, the driver, to have a suspended driver’s license and an outstanding warrant. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.