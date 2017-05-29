Mohave County's Most Wanted: Dangerous Drugs, Forgery, Theft of Transportation

  • Originally Published: May 29, 2017 5:58 a.m.

    Kenneth Lee Blount

    Devan Breanna McCarthy

    Jimmy Wayne Valadez

    Joshua Allen Higgs

    Justin Edward Webb

    Faith Marie Witzel

    As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant:

    Kenneth Lee Blount

    Offense: Burglary second-degree, class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 07/06/16

    Date of capture: 05/17/17

    Devan Breanna McCarthy

    DOB: 01/26/86 white female, 5-foot-7, 120 pounds, Eyes: Green, Hair: Blond

    Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony; drug paraphernalia violation x2, class 6 felony

    Date of warrant: 05/23/17

    Jimmy Wayne Valadez

    DOB: 07/29/70 white male, 5-5, 175 pounds, Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

    Offense: Burglary third-degree, class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 05/16/17

    Joshua Allen Higgs

    Offense: Disorderly conduct, class 6 undesignated

    Date of warrant: 04/11/17

    Date of capture: 05/18/17

    Justin Edward Webb

    Offense: Forgery, class 6 felony; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony; unlawful use of means of transportation, class 6 felony; dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 04/03/17

    Date of capture: 05/23/17

    Faith Marie Witzel

    DOB: 08/20/82 white female, 5-5, 175 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Theft of means of transport, class 3 felony

    Date of warrant: 05/23/17

    If you have any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.

    Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

