Mohave County's Most Wanted: Dangerous Drugs, Forgery, Theft of Transportation

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant:

Kenneth Lee Blount

Offense: Burglary second-degree, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 07/06/16



Date of capture: 05/17/17

Devan Breanna McCarthy

DOB: 01/26/86 white female, 5-foot-7, 120 pounds, Eyes: Green, Hair: Blond

Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony; drug paraphernalia violation x2, class 6 felony

Date of warrant: 05/23/17

Jimmy Wayne Valadez

DOB: 07/29/70 white male, 5-5, 175 pounds, Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Burglary third-degree, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 05/16/17

Joshua Allen Higgs

Offense: Disorderly conduct, class 6 undesignated

Date of warrant: 04/11/17



Date of capture: 05/18/17

Justin Edward Webb

Offense: Forgery, class 6 felony; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony; unlawful use of means of transportation, class 6 felony; dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 04/03/17



Date of capture: 05/23/17

Faith Marie Witzel

DOB: 08/20/82 white female, 5-5, 175 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft of means of transport, class 3 felony

Date of warrant: 05/23/17

If you have any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.

Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department