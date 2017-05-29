Mohave County's Most Wanted: Dangerous Drugs, Forgery, Theft of Transportation

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant:
Kenneth Lee Blount
Offense: Burglary second-degree, class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 07/06/16
Date of capture: 05/17/17
Devan Breanna McCarthy
DOB: 01/26/86 white female, 5-foot-7, 120 pounds, Eyes: Green, Hair: Blond
Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony; drug paraphernalia violation x2, class 6 felony
Date of warrant: 05/23/17
Jimmy Wayne Valadez
DOB: 07/29/70 white male, 5-5, 175 pounds, Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Burglary third-degree, class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 05/16/17
Joshua Allen Higgs
Offense: Disorderly conduct, class 6 undesignated
Date of warrant: 04/11/17
Date of capture: 05/18/17
Justin Edward Webb
Offense: Forgery, class 6 felony; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony; unlawful use of means of transportation, class 6 felony; dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 04/03/17
Date of capture: 05/23/17
Faith Marie Witzel
DOB: 08/20/82 white female, 5-5, 175 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft of means of transport, class 3 felony
Date of warrant: 05/23/17
If you have any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.
Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
