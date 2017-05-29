The privilege of covering Kingman’s fun-filled activities

From RC racing to KRMC’s Kid’s Day to BMX racing, I’ve enjoyed the privilege of covering a wide variety of topics in the last couple of weeks.

I was amazed when I drove out to North Arizona Street and saw a track with miniature cars flying past each other. If I had more time in my day, I’d be out there all the time racing against the best.

However, what I enjoyed most, was the atmosphere. The track owners Denise and Doug Huffman and each driver I spoke with extended a friendly welcome and made my job that much easier.

I also witnessed the role family plays, as the ages varied from young children to adult. I expected to see more children out at the track, but there was a good combination. I don’t think the atmosphere would be the same if only children raced. There is a perfect distribution that allows for everyone to have fun.

Even one of the racers, Ben Hanson, knew how beneficial racing is for everyone.

“It’s something that we can do together,” he said on May 13. “Then the family can come down and watch, and have fun. Kids can do it, too. It’s very family-oriented.”

That same mentality was evident at KRMC’s Kid’s Day.

While going to this type of event was unfamiliar territory, I enjoyed taking photos of all the families having fun together.

The event not only offered information to help keep children healthy, but there were also a number of city vehicles for everyone to check out.

I have to admit I wanted to get in line and sit in the helicopter from the Department of Public Safety, but I was on the clock.

Even though I didn’t get to take part in the fun, I look forward to covering similar events in the future.

The same can be said of High Desert 66 BMX racing.

I finally made it out to see the action at the Mohave County Fairgrounds last week and it was an awesome experience. The coolest part was getting a first-hand look at all the intricate details of the track. From the steep banks to the specialized track surface, I was amazed at how much effort is put into making a top-notch track that is used all-year long.

I also enjoyed meeting a few racers, as they also showed that BMX is very family-oriented.

With that said, I plan to make more trips out to the track and write more feature articles.

It’s right in our backyard and it’s amazing to see how far BMX can take someone who is willing to put in the hard work and effort.