AZGFD seeks input on hunting guidelines

KINGMAN – The Arizona Game & Fish Department is seeking your opinion on the proposed hunt guidelines for the 2018-2019 through 2022-2023 hunting seasons.

The department is asking the public for their opinions on the proposed guideline that “Provides the biological and social parameters used by wildlife biologists to formulate annual hunt recommendations, including season structures, season lengths, season dates, and permits to be allocated.”

The proposed hunt guidelines were developed based on public input that was received earlier this year.

Those guidelines can be viewed at https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Guidelines/.

The department is also “Seeking input from the public on how to best meet the demands of the hunting public, while finding ways to develop new opportunities that help pass along our hunting heritage to future generations.”

The webinar for Mohave County sportsmen will take place from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Region 3 office on Stockton Hill Road.

The meeting will be staffed by AZGFD personnel that will be available to show the webinar and answer questions or take comments from the public.