‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ almost flops

As the fifth movie in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise: it should have gone straight to cable. Or at least trim an hour off the two-hour marathon this one turned out to be. Even Jack Sparrow’s (Johnny Depp) character seemed to be a minor role. And always being drunk doesn’t suit the character of old.

The two new characters, Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) and Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) breathe some fresh humor and interesting antics into what could have been a complete flop. The plot centers around them and their quest to find Poseidon’s trident to break Turner’s father’s curse. Turner’s parents are none other than Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann (Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley), who also appear at the end of the film.

Smyth and Turner revive the swashbuckling action and draw you into the film as she is accused of being a witch because she is a self-taught astronomer. And, of course, throughout the film various bad guys are after Sparrow for past misdeeds. Their paths cross at the beginning of the film when Sparrow is caught trying to steal the town’s new and improved safe. From there the antics get somewhat unbelievable, like dragging a two-story building through town.

The special effects and computer graphics may go a step too far with skeletonized sharks and almost invisible pirates. Imagine Turner being held at sword-point by only a visible forearm.

Even the action sequences seemed to run too long to be believable. There were skeleton pirates, skeleton sharks, a ship that raises up out of the water like a giant centipede and crashes through other ships and even a parting of the ocean.

Granted my attention span is a little more than a 10 year old, but even I got bored. Sparrow became more of a nuisance than the source for interest.

Captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) pursues Sparrow throughout the movie. The Captain’s hair waves like it was still under water and I could barely make out what he was saying most of the time. But his tag line “Dead men tell no tale” was pretty clear.

The movie runs 129 long minutes and is rated PG-13. If you bring little ones, be prepared for them to become fidgety. Disney does some pretty good graphics, but some are overdone here. I’ll give “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” one out of four Miners.