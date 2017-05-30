Horoscope: May 30, 2017

Birthdays: Rory Bushfield, 34; Clint Bowyer, 38; Idina Menzel, 46; Wynonna Judd, 53.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Let your adaptable attitude take over and you will alter the way you do things as well as the way others perceive you. You will receive the recognition you desire and the rewards you deserve.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional matters will surface if you are stubborn or try to coerce others into doing things your way. Give others the freedom you expect in return and you’ll avoid criticism as well as complaints.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You are up for change and ready to conquer the world. Motivation and taking charge of your life will bring the kind of results you want to achieve.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make subtle changes that will make you feel good about the way you look. Choose quality over quantity and you will discover that you are better off with less.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Step up and do your best without condemning others or being too splashy. Take the high road and show class in the way you handle your differences with others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep secrets. If you share or meddle in someone’s affairs, you will end up being put in a vulnerable position.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Call in favors from friends or family members and offer an incentive for help in getting what you want. Personal changes can be made that will enhance your appearance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Concentrate on your work. Taking care of what’s expected of you will encourage others to leave you alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t travel without a map or proper directions. You will meet with confusion if you haven’t mapped out your route physically.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep a level head when dealing with matters pertaining to your finances and your tangible assets. Refuse to let your emotions cause irrational promises that will turn into a burden.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Partnerships will make a difference to the outcome of a financial matter or situation at home. Set up new rules and guidelines to ensure that efficiency is maintained.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Ask questions before you start a new project. You want to be sure to get it right the first time to avoid criticism or emotional stress.