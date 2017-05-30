Enjoying Saturday in Kingman

From one end of Kingman to the other, folks were outside enjoying Memorial Day weekend. For those who didn’t make it to the lake, the cooler weekend temperatures allowed for some low-key fun in the sun.

Chicken-Egg Day

Families made their way to DIG It Kingman Community Gardens for Chicken-Egg Day. From 10 a.m. to noon, the little ones got to scamper through the gardens, pet chickens, their chicks and even some goats.

Cruising to the College

This weekend’s car event took a break from downtown and headed to the other end of Kingman.

At least 40 cars, trucks and motorcycles showed their shine at Mohave Community College during the “Cruising to the College” car show. Under the main stage canopy, a fish fry, live music and prize drawing with donations going toward children’s Christmas gifts gave periodic escape from the sun.

Peter Pan Rehearsals

Rehearsals for the Kingman Center for the Arts and Beale Street Theater production of “Peter Pan” were in full effect at the Kingman High School auditorium Saturday afternoon.

A cast of around 60 community members of all ages have come together for six performances during the month of June. All proceeds from this production will go toward the Beale Street Theater renovation project and yes, Peter Pan will fly! Beale Street Theater always needs more volunteers. Go to www.bealestreettheater.com for more information.