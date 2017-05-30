Local chess players strike at supernationals

The Lee Williams High and White Cliffs Middle schools chess teams competed at SuperNationals in Nashville, Tennessee May 11-15. SuperNationals had record breaking numbers with roughly 6,000 players and 300 teams across 25 sections ranging from elementary to high school. Alex Green and Harley Naylor competed for WCMS in the K-6 U1400 section. Alex Green was tied for third in U1100 Blitz. Nicholas Gross, Joseph Scholl, Brian McKenzie, Logan Masters, Josh Taflan and Zach Romero competed for LWHS in K-12 in varies sections. The Volunteers placed 19th in K-12 U1200 out of 72 teams competing. Other notables performances were: Nick Gross placed second in U1900 and in Blitz U1900. Brian McKenzie placed 13th, and Joseph Scholl placed 26th in U1200 out of 365 players.