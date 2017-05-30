Letter: Kingman area’s water problems the same elsewhere

We have the same issues and concerns in Eastern La Paz county (Salome – Wenden area).

The same results and the same answers from ADWR. We have not received any help from the county or the state.

Now the city of Scottsdale is adding wells to transfer water thru the CAP canal to water its golf courses.

None of this is ethically or morally right while our groundwater supply is being legally stolen along with the future of our valley. There is little chance for the aquifer to recover as more is being removed than can ever be replaced. Our future looks grim.

The only people that are in favor of this type of overuse (pumping) are those making money directly or indirectly from the farms.

Roy Radlauer