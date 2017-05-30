Letter: We’re rationalizing our lack of giving

A few weeks ago the annual food drive was held. In driving around town I saw that perhaps one in 40 houses had any food out for the drive.

Last Christmas season, I put money in the red bucket. The usual response I got was that, at most, one in 20 people would give anything. Also during the holidays, Toys for Tots and the food banks put boxes in stores so people could donate items. In looking in these boxes, I do not recall any of them being one-sixth full.

Each time I pick up a hitchhiker, I usually ask them how many folks drove by them without stopping. The usual answer I got was that, at best, perhaps one in 80 vehicles will offer a ride. I have been picking up hitchhikers for 40 years and never once had a problem with any of them.

No doubt about it, there are wonderful, caring and giving people in our midst. But there is also no doubt that the typical American in 2017 does not really give a darn about their fellow human beings. Anyone who thinks otherwise is living in a fairytale world.

Ain’t it a kick how we humans can rationalize our less than stellar behavior.

Gary Meese

Lake Havasu City