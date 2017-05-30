Motorhome suffers major damage in Golden Valley accident

GOLDEN VALLEY – A recreational vehicle sustained major damage to its front end during an single-vehicle accident that ocurred at 6:38 p.m. Thursday at mile post 17 on Highway 68.

According to the 68-year-old driver, he was traveling westbound on the highway in a caravan of two other motorhomes and a truck pulling a 5th-wheel trailer heading to an RV show in Oregon when the right-front tire of his vehicle blew out.

The driver stated that when the tire blew, it caused his RV to careen into the guardrail, taking out about 30 feet of the metal railing.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated by DPS.