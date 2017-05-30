VSA shoot returns for a second year

KINGMAN – “Benefitting The Most Worthy Among Us.”

That is the motto of the Veterans Sportsman Alliance, a registered 501(c)3 corporation, whose goal is to help wounded warriors by letting them go out on hunts.

For the second year in a row, the Dunton Ranch will be hosting a fundraiser for this organization. This is a three-day archery shoot will be held from June 9-11. The shooting will start at about 1 p.m. Friday.

According to Taco Esquibel, one of the tournament directors, the event is open to all bowhunters. There will be 13 divisions that will be based on the equipment the archers are using. Any bow, from a traditional stick bow to compound bows are allowed.

There will also be a separate youth division.

Last year there were 116 shooters at the event, and the event raised just under $10,000 for the VSA.

There will be many events at this shoot. Esquibel said there are night shoots on Friday and Saturday and both will be two-person team shoots.

The main event will feature 60 3D animal targets that will be spread out over three courses.

Camping is allowed on site and there is no charge.

Food and drink will be available on site from Friday through Sunday morning, according to Esquibel.

“We have a local business, Hog Heaven, at the event for three days,” he said.

For those who are unable to attend the event, but would like to support the VSA, there is a drawing for a Vortex Razor HD 16-48x65 spotting scope that is valued at $1600, and ranch owner Scotty Dunton is donating a free exotic hunt.

Tickets for that drawing are $5 each, or 5 for $20, and information on the event, can be obtained by calling Esquibel at 928-716-0505 or Clint Van Fleet at 928-530-2629. Tickets can also be purchased onsite at the shoot.

You do not have to be present to win either prize.

There will also be a special drawing for those who register for the shoot by June 7. Esquibel explained that the early bird registrants will be entered into a drawing for a mystery prize.