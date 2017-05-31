Horoscope: May 31, 2017

Birthdays: Colin Farrell, 41; Brooke Shields, 52; Tom Berenger, 68; Clint Eastwood, 87.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Personal changes that update your look or revitalize the way you approach your daily chores should be your intent.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for a way to improve your physical, emotional and mental health. Getting into a routine that is geared toward daily exercise and good nutrition will help you avoid poor habits and chronic problems that can slow you down.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make your habits work for you. Change what is getting you down or holding you back.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may want to help the underdog, but not at an expense you cannot afford. Too much of anything will turn into a burden.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal improvements will draw attention. Bring about the changes that will position you for advancement.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotions will be difficult to control. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your vulnerability.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think before you make a move. Don’t let emotions take over, causing you to make a sudden move you will later regret.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): What you accomplish will result in positive changes. Whether it’s updating your resume, going for an interview or completing a job you were given, you will receive praise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll face opposition and emotional manipulation if you let someone interfere in your life. Keep your personal plans a secret until you know you can enforce them without complications setting in.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep looking for the best path. The doorway to success will not be the one someone is trying to push you through.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Reconnect with people you have worked or gone to school with and you will find out information that can help you get ahead. A reunion will change the way you view your own progress.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do the jobs you are given to the best of your ability. Approach partnerships with an open mind and the willingness to work as a team player.