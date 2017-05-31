Saturday’s Howlin’ in the Hualapais, a Western Arizona Humane Society fundraiser, was a success.



Lisa Snyder, operations manager, said at least a couple hundred people went up to Hualapai Mountain Park to look at pooches and update shots for canines already with a home.



Between the Kingman and Lake Havasu City WAHS shelters and Saving Animals in Need Together from Bullhead City, seven of 11 dogs brought to the park for adoption found new homes.

The adoption, shot clinic and information event raked in about $2,000 that will go toward the shelter’s working-cat program and medical expenses for shelter animals.

Hooch’s Bar and Grill in Kingman smoked and sold a variety of meats, donating half of their proceeds to WAHS.