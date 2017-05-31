Lee Williams High School Class of 2017

The second-ever graduating class of Lee Williams High School endured strong winds Thursday night, but their excitement was stronger.

There were 187 students, 42 of them with GPA’s of 3.6 or higher, who managed to keep their caps from blowing away and their gowns from blowing off while accepting their diplomas from LWHS staff and Kingman Unified School District board members.

There was a brief moment of excitement when a powerline exploded, possibly due to an errant bouquet of celebratory balloons, and the energy in the crowd was enough to blow out the whole downtown electrical grid. This was KUSD’s last graduation ceremony for the 2016-17 school year. It all starts back up July 26.