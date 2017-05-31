Lee Williams High School Class of 2017

A new tradition for LWHS. The top honor students – in white gowns – form the number 11 in the middle of the graduates. Eleven represents the Kingman firefighters, mostly volunteers for whom the school is named after, who died in the 1973 Doxol Explosion.

Photo by Aaron Ricca.

A new tradition for LWHS. The top honor students – in white gowns – form the number 11 in the middle of the graduates. Eleven represents the Kingman firefighters, mostly volunteers for whom the school is named after, who died in the 1973 Doxol Explosion.

mugshot photo

By Aaron Ricca

  • Originally Published: May 31, 2017 4:37 p.m.

    • The second-ever graduating class of Lee Williams High School endured strong winds Thursday night, but their excitement was stronger.

    photo

    Sierra Nichols glances back at screaming supporters while waiting to accept her diploma

    There were 187 students, 42 of them with GPA’s of 3.6 or higher, who managed to keep their caps from blowing away and their gowns from blowing off while accepting their diplomas from LWHS staff and Kingman Unified School District board members.

    photo

    Photo by Aaron Ricca

    A soon-to-be graduate runs to her family while the class song, Kygo’s “Stole the Show,” blares through the LWHS football field loudspeakers. Other students spent the duration hugging, taking selfies and waving to family members in the bleachers.

    There was a brief moment of excitement when a powerline exploded, possibly due to an errant bouquet of celebratory balloons, and the energy in the crowd was enough to blow out the whole downtown electrical grid. This was KUSD’s last graduation ceremony for the 2016-17 school year. It all starts back up July 26.

    More like this story