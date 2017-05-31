Letter: Stand behind the coach

I don’t follow sports at all. However, your article in the paper caught my eye. When a teenager starts cursing in public at a game and showing no respect for the coach, he needs to be suspended. Is this the way you want us to be thought of in this town? It seems the principal thinks that because this person is a good player, the rules do not apply to him. Is this the way we need to teach our kids it is OK to talk that way in public and get away with minimal recourse? The coach did right. Cursing should not be allowed in sports no matter how good the player is. Stand behind your coach and remember the training we are providing to our students.

Karen Wright

Kingman