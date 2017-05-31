Mohave County celebrates National Trails Day

KINGMAN – The weather has turned favorable for hiking the area’s scenic trails, and with Saturday being National Trails Day, the Mohave County Department of Public Health has set up a couple events for Dolan Springs and Hualapai Mountain Park.

The idea is to promote the county’s trail system and attract new hikers, as well as get families involved in outdoor physical activities, said Tiera Morrison of the health department.

It’s the second year the county has collaborated with the American Hiking Society in organizing the event, which is set for the first Saturday in June.

“There’s health, wellness and adventure waiting for everyone,” Morrison said.

Hikers can discover and celebrate the trails from 8 a.m. to noon at two locations: Dolan Springs Trail System, starting at 15th Street and Pierce Ferry Road; and Hualapa Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road. Entrance fee is waived that day.

There will be a variety of outdoor activities, exhibits and trail work projects for public participation.