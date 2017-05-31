Obituary: Leonard T. Allor

Leonard T. Allor passed away on April 30, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona at age 81. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty five years, Barbara A. Allor (Smith), who passed away in 2011. Leonard was born February 21, 1936 in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan to Raymond and Hazel Allor, the youngest of five children.

He is survived by his four children; Raymond Allor of Wasilla, Alaska, Julia Bacolas and Janice Brown both of Kingman, Arizona and JoAnne Allor of Bullhead City, Arizona, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a brother, Raymond W. Allor of Arizona.

In 1969, Leonard moved from Michigan to Anchorage, Alaska where he lived until 1996 when he retired to Kingman. During his years in Alaska he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. He was also a huge fan of hockey and often enjoyed attending University of Alaska hockey games. During his retirement years in Kingman, he enjoyed traveling and hosting barbecues for family and friends.

The family held a small private service at his home.