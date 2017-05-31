Residents concerned over water line letters sent by company endorsed by city

KINGMAN – Residents throughout Kingman have received what many consider a suspicious letter from the City of Kingman. The letter contains information regarding the water line protection of residential homeowners.

The letter begins with, “Did you know that necessary repairs to the water line that runs between your home and the public utility connection are the responsibility of the homeowner?” It then goes on to give an option for a specific warranty to cover such “necessary repairs,” through the Outside Water Service Line Program offered by Service Line Warranties of America.

While the letter clearly states that signing up for the option being provided is “voluntary,” several resident homeowners have called city offices looking for an explanation to what many feel is a scheme by the city.

“It is illegal to even remotely send out such letters demanding we have to purchase insurance from this company on a mere basis City of Kingman, Arizona demands it,” said resident home owner Elsie Ganzon.

Ganzon is just one of the many residents questioning the legitimacy of the letter and the company mentioned in it, Service Line Warranties of America.

“It is an option since most people don’t realize where the city’s obligation ends and their expenses begin,” said City Manager John Dougherty. “The main lines are the city responsibility and the laterals are the property owner’s responsibility.”

SLWA is a utility service company that is endorsed by the National League of Cities. They work with homeowners in cities across the nation. On their website SLWA states that they do not use public funds to promote or operate their program.

“We are merely letting our customers know it is not a scam, it is a legitimate company that works with several Cities in Arizona and across the country,” Dougherty said. “The city did not send the letter, but it did have the backing of the prior City Council, hence the reason they are allowed to use the city logo.”

Because of the large amount of phone calls made by residents to the city offices regarding the concern they have for the letter, the City Council has added it as an item for discussion on the June 6 Council Agenda. More information will be made available to the public at this meeting.