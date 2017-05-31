KINGMAN – Escorts by local law enforcement agencies made for a smoother ride for Run for the Wall motorcyclists this year.

Hundreds of bikes rumbled through Kingman Wednesday afternoon as part of the yearly 10-day ride from Ontario, California to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. to recognize and promote healing of military veterans from all wars and their families and friends.

Their mission is also a call to account for all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action, to honor the memory of those Killed in Action from all wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world.

The first batch of motorbikes cruised into Station 66 gas stop around 2 p.m. to top off their tanks. Station owner Rachel Duhaime, otherwise known as “Queen B”, is the Northern Arizona run coordinator.



The bikers then motored to lunch at Mother Road Harley-Davidson, where Elks Lodge #468 grilled burgers, hot dogs and served other snacks while Swire Coca-Cola provided drinks.

After about an hour of chowing down and mingling, the various groups hit Interstate 40 for a trip to Williams and ultimately Flagstaff, where they stayed for the night before continuing on to the east coast. They’ll reach the U.S. Capitol May 26, the Friday before Memorial Day.