Bugle players who can sound “Taps” at funerals are in short supply

It’s a tune just 24 notes long, but it can send shivers down your spine and bring a crowd to tears.

“Taps” is the traditional music played by a lone bugler at the gravesite of a military service veteran.

But, for years, the ranks of people available to play the lonesome tune have been dwindling.

Nowadays, many players who perform at funerals aren’t playing at all, but holding a “digital horn” and acting as though they’re blowing the horn while a recording issues forth. Also allowed, per military protocol is a recording played from a “boom box.”

The Department of Defense has mandated that the branch of service that the veteran served in provides, at a minimum, a two-man detail, and that includes the playing of “Taps.” But these days, it can be extremely difficult to find a military service member who can play a bugle.

Robyn Allen, a 1974 Kingman High School graduate, played trumpet for the KHS marching band, Northern Arizona University and more than 20 years with the Mohave Community Orchestra.

She has stepped in on behalf of local veterans to play “Taps” on trumpet.



“You don’t use any of the valves,” she said. “You just use the horn without using the valves. You use your embouchure to move up and down the scales.”

Allen comes from a line of military veterans and has played “Taps” for the funeral of her father Herbert, a U.S. Army sergeant, in 1974. She also played the funeral of her brother, Paul, a Vietnam War veteran.

“I played at (Herbert’s) gravesite,” she said. “It was pretty hard.

“I also played at a church when Paul was cremated,” she added.

Allen has played “Taps” for friends who approached her personally.

“It’s really hard to play though because it’s sad,” she said. “I’d usually try to get away from the gravesite. It was easier for me for the family not to see me.”

Her voice was slightly shaky when describing her experiences.



“My grandmother started fainting when I played ‘Taps’ for my dad,” Allen said.

Kingman High School Band Director Michael Schreiber doesn’t teach the tune in his band curriculum, but does have students who can play it on trumpet and even trombone.



“We’ve had kids play ‘Taps’ every year at the Veterans Day assembly,” he said. “It’s traditionally a bugle song. I try to get a trumpet player. If I don’t have player who (I think) will be successful at it, I’ll go with another brass (instrument) player.”

An Illinois man has made it his objective to ensure that as many funerals as possible have a bugler playing live “Taps.”

Tom Day founded Bugles Across America 17 years ago, when that mandate for a two-person detail was signed into law.

Now, Day has 5,000 players around the country who have auditioned to have the right to volunteer to play at a veteran’s funeral.

“Our youngest is 10 and our oldest is 90, and we are doing 2,300 funerals a month,” Day said.

He said that, when someone requests a bugler via the website, BuglesAcrossAmerica.org, they send out notices to their volunteers within 100 miles of the requestor.

“Whoever takes the mission, will then contact the people … and they’ll show up 45 minutes early and work out any details with the military and sound live ‘Taps’ at no charge,” Day said.

Day added that they “never have enough people, because not everybody can make every mission.”

He said the active duty military’s budget woes meant that it “cut back the people doing the funerals with the National Guard and Reserves to two people … and they use a recording (of ‘Taps’),” Day said. “If the batteries (in the horn) are good, you’ll get a nice sound, but the people are embarrassed to do that.”

He said that there had been instances of the electronic units falling out of the trumpet or bugle, which caused an obvious breach of decorum.

Bugles Across America is always looking for people to audition to play, and, of course, they’ll be happy to have someone play at a veteran’s funeral if asked.

“A veteran deserves a live horn player,” Day said. “Real breath, from the heart.”

Daily Miner Reporter AARON RICCA contributed to this report.