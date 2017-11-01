Horns Up: Kingman High heads to State Marching Festival

The Kingman High School Bulldogs marching band is headed to the Arizona State Marching Festival Saturday at Hamilton High School in Chandler. After two second-place finishes at qualifying competitions, the KHS band is ranked as one of the top 10 marching bands in the state. As a warmup for the festival, the band will be hosting its annual marching exhibition at 5 p.m. today at Kingman High stadium with bands from Lee Williams, Lake Havasu and Mohave high schools. The Bulldog band will perform its show, “Pursuit of Happiness,” under band director Michael Schreiber.