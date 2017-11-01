Horoscopes: Nov. 1, 2017

Brithdays: Penn Badgley, 31; Toni Collette, 45; Jenny McCarthy, 45; Lyle Lovett, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Plan your actions and strategize carefully to avoid any backlash. Get the green light before you leap into something new.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do whatever it takes to get along with your peers. Getting into a debate will waste valuable time that should be put toward getting ahead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Channel your energy into something you believe in. Take on a challenge to get fit and healthy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination to your benefit, not to dwell on something that hasn’t happened. Be careful how you handle emotional matters.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Getting all fired up over something inconsequential will work against you. Do your best to see all sides of a situation before you leap into action.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll be right on the money when it comes to your work. You can improve your relationships with kindness and understanding.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take some initiative and do something that is physically challenging. Personal gains and updating your appearance are both highlighted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can make a difference if you use your intelligence to bring about positive changes. Your interactions with others will encourage deep thought.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put some energy behind the improvements you want to make. The difference it will make to the way you live will result in positive affirmations that you are heading in the right direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take pride in what you do. Pay attention to details rather than rushing through a project leaving unfinished odds and ends to contend with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a difference in the world by channeling energy into improving your community. Take action to ensure that things get done and you will encourage others to pitch in and help as well.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional discussion with someone you are in a partnership with should be avoided. You’ll get backed into a corner, leaving you no choice but to give in or retreat.