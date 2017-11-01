Letter | The Mohave County Libertarian Party welcomes freedom-minded citizens

The Mohave County Libertarian Party (MoCo LP) welcomes freedom-minded citizens.

In the days following the Oct. 16 resignation of 12 precinct committeemen from the Mohave County Republican Central Committee, the MoCo LP wanted to suggest an alternative to the chaos of the Republican party.

Now is the perfect time for libertarians from all of Mohave County to leave the old, backwards, tired, and exhausting GOP to join and help build something new and fresh in Mohave County. The only party who has stood for all of your freedoms, all of the time since 1971, and the only national party with positive membership growth – The Libertarian Party.

We need any and all Independent and Libertarian voters to sign our petition to be submitted for ballot access in the county. We will then be electing precinct committeemen of our own.

Our national platform is simple and straightforward, backed with ideological principles such as free, unburdened, and untaxed trading systems as well as belief that the reduction of government will lead us all to freer, more prosperous lives. We believe in you and our community. The power of any community, but specifically this one, to come together and say enough is enough with the tired spending and the victimless crime laws is explosive, and it is necessary, for in a Republic the change has to start at home. Don’t hurt people, and don’t take their stuff. Let’s keep our laws central to those points.

We have set up the groundwork. Everything going forward is laid in place. We only need you.

We at the MoCo LP back our national platform. And as the platform’s Preamble reads, “Our goal is nothing more nor less than a world set free in our lifetime, and it is to this end that we take these stands.” It can be found at www.lp.org/platform.

The principles of liberty – true liberty; what our great thinkers and founders established – are exciting principles. Let’s take them to the next level.

Please feel free to contact us at mohavelibertarians@gmail.com.