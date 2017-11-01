Public comment on Golden Valley water rate increase Thursday

GOLDEN VALLEY – Residents of the Golden Valley County Improvement District have an opportunity Thursday to comment on a possible property tax increase of $1.50 for water use being considered by Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

The public comment period is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Valley Fire District’s training center, 423 S. Colorado Road.

Supervisors set a public hearing on the water rates for Nov. 20.

It’s the third proposed rate increase since March. The first proposal was included in the county’s preliminary budget in May, and was later revised in July.

The proposed rate increase would triple the cost to purchase water allocation in the Golden Valley County Improvement District from $1,629 to $5,200. There are 442 water allocations remaining out of 6,200 total.

Public Works Director Steve Latoski said the 38-year-old water system is inefficient and costly to operate.

In 2016, the district spent $325,000 to rehabilitate well No. 2 after failure of the well casing, pump and motor. Annual revenue from water sales has decreased by $50,000 from 2014 to 2017.

The district encompasses 40 square miles from Shinarump Drive on the south to Chinle Drive on the north, and from Teddy Roosevelt Road on the east to Ganado Road on the west. About 9 square miles are BLM or Arizona State Trust lands.

Copies of the rate proposal can be found on the county’s Public Works web page at http://www.mohavecounty.us and are available at the Golden Valley library, 3417 N. Verde Road.