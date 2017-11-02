AG: State seeking the leader of opioid ring and her accomplice

BULLHEAD CITY – Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced two arrest warrants have been issued for the alleged mastermind of a Northern Arizona opioid ring and her accomplice.

Amanda Lee Doyle, 29, is currently on the run and wanted by the Attorney General’s Office for allegedly operating an opioid ring.

Special agents are also searching for Doyle’s accomplice, 25-year-old Gavin Robel.

A state grand jury indicted Doyle on 26 felony charges for allegedly writing fake prescriptions in order to sell opioids in Bullhead City.

Seven other defendants, including Robel, have been indicted for their alleged involvement in the opioid ring. The indictments are the result of a joint investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET), and Bullhead City and Kingman police departments.

Doyle is a former medical billing assistant employed at Silver Creek Medical Associates in Bullhead City. According to the indictment, she used her position to create fake electronic prescriptions for opioids.

Doyle allegedly recruited “patients” so she could create fictitious patient profiles in a software program used to write electronic prescriptions.

According to Silver Creek Medical Associates, those patients were never seen by a doctor. Doyle allegedly wrote fraudulent prescriptions for the patients and then demanded they give her back a portion of the pills after the prescriptions were filled.

Other defendants are Mark Mannor, 27, and Mathew Solari, 30, arrested in California by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department; Darcia Rohrer, 20, arrested in Bullhead City; and Koryn Tinnell, 22, and Jordan Waters, 21, both served with summons to appear.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Anyone with information on Doyle or Roble should call 602-542-8419.