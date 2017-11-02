Horoscope | November 2, 2017

Birthdays: Marisol Nichols, 44; David Schwimmer, 51; k.d. lang, 56; Stefanie Powers, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Relationships are featured. A commitment will make it easier to move forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Impulsive behavior will take over if you are too emotional or easily upset by someone competitive. Don’t get riled up when you should be living up to your promises and what’s expected of you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Determine what’s required to reach your goal and take charge. A physical approach will show that you mean business.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Control your emotions and the way you respond to others. Situations will escalate quickly if you are erratic or difficult to deal with.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change will do you good. Apply for a new position or sign up to learn something that improves your current qualifications.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Joint ventures are best handled with caution. Don’t let emotions intervene or put you in an awkward position.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Partnerships are highlighted. Whether dealing with a business or personal relationship, changes can be made that will ensure you maintain equality moving forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Making a big deal out of a small matter will hold you back. Take care of financial, medical or bureaucratic concerns.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take note of what everyone around you is up to. Being more aware will help you pick and choose the right course of action no matter what unfolds.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Problems with relatives or friends will leave you in a quandary. Focus on what you can do to get ahead at work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a motion to focus on your relationship with someone you love. The things you do will make a difference to the way you are received and what you get in return.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your best option is to put in the effort. Strive to advance, and don’t make matters worse by letting your emotional concerns interfere with your productivity.