Kingman man arrested for choking girlfriend

KINGMAN – A Kingman man was arrested for choking his girlfriend and for pulling the hair of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday.

Kingman Police Department went to an apartment in the 3100 block of Harrison Street at about 9 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a disturbance. KPD was told that Chavis F. Salesulu, 29, was in an argument and a physical altercation with his 28-year-old girlfriend.

According to a KPD press release, Salesulu forced his girlfriend into a bedroom and held her down. He took a cellphone from the 8-year-old girl to prevent her from calling police.

Salesulu allegedly grabbed the younger girl by her hair to bring her back into the apartment so she could not leave and find help. Salesulu choked the 28-year-old after she had locked herself in a bathroom.

After he left the apartment on foot, KPD located Salesulu several blocks away. He was purported to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He allegedly admitted his involvement.

Salesulu was arrested on felony domestic violence charges of aggravated assault by choking, aggravated assault on a person under 15 years old, aggravated assault imprisonment, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and several misdemeanor domestic violence offenses.