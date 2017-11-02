Obituary | Edward Alan Carboni

  • Originally Published: November 2, 2017 5:59 a.m.

    • Edward Alan Carboni was born on Monday, June 27, 1955 in Fort Wayne, Indiana and died Sunday, October 15, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 62.

    Services and a viewing were held October 28, 2017 at Sutton Funeral Home in Kingman, Arizona.

