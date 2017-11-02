Obituary | Edward Alan Carboni

Edward Alan Carboni was born on Monday, June 27, 1955 in Fort Wayne, Indiana and died Sunday, October 15, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 62.
Services and a viewing were held October 28, 2017 at Sutton Funeral Home in Kingman, Arizona.
