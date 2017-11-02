Reneged deal on shot toilet leads to drugs, weapons charges

KINGMAN – After accidentally shooting a toilet at a convenience store on Andy Devine Avenue and giving false information to a store employee, a Kingman man was arrested two days later when he returned to the store to put gas in his vehicle.

Roger C. Kroll, 51, made arrangements with the store after the shooting of the toilet on Monday, and the store did not call police as a result. When he was gassing up Wednesday, police were then called.

According to a Kingman Police Department press release, Kroll initially denied providing false information but later admitted it was him. Kroll told KPD he was drunk at the time of Monday’s incident.

KPD searched Kroll’s vehicle and allegedly found a firearm, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Police also determined Kroll was not lawfully allowed to possess a firearm.

Kroll was arrested on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct and a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage.