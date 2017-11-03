Busted water line closes section of Main Street

KINGMAN – A ruptured water line has forced the closure of Main Street between Motor and Hope avenues.

The City of Kingman Public Works Department says it is hoping to have the asphalt replacement completed by Nov. 10. This section will remain closed and additional closures may be necessary to complete the work.

Public works is asking motorists to use caution and slow down near the work zone for the safety of the public and the workers.

For more information, call Public Works Department at 928-757-7467.