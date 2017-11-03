Events Calendar for the weekend: Nov. 3 - Nov. 5, 2017

TODAY

Turkey Wars

5-9 p.m., Meals served by KFD and GVFD, turkey spins, prizes, Denny’s, 3255 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

City Clean Up

7:45 a.m., Clean up effort near Bank Street and Jagerson Avenue. Meet at Denny’s.

Fall Concert

7 p.m., Mohave Community Orchestra, Suggested donations $5 adults, $10 families, Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St.

Community Clean Up

7:30 a.m. - noon, accepting residential trash, household furniture, appliances, more. Some items not accepted. Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., 928-753-8160.

Whisker & Wine

The Muttsquerade

6 p.m. WAHS fundraiser, dinner, wine, beer, auction, more. $50. Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St., For tickets 928-753-2727.

Mohave Museum Wine & Cheese Tasting

6-8:30 p.m., alcoholic, non-alcoholic wines and beers, cheeses, fine foods, auction. Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St., For tickets 928-753-3195.

Community Concert

7 p.m. Mohave Community Orchestra’s Fall Concert. Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St.

Harrison Haven

Celebration

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Harrison Haven, 3338 Harrison St.

SUNDAY

Karaoke

7 p.m., at The Eagles, 4536 Patsy Dr.

Pet Adoption

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Kingman Petco, 3320 Stockton Hill Rd.