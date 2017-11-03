Events Calendar for the weekend: Nov. 3 - Nov. 5, 2017

TODAY
Turkey Wars
5-9 p.m., Meals served by KFD and GVFD, turkey spins, prizes, Denny’s, 3255 E. Andy Devine Ave.
Bingo
4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
SATURDAY
City Clean Up
7:45 a.m., Clean up effort near Bank Street and Jagerson Avenue. Meet at Denny’s.
Fall Concert
7 p.m., Mohave Community Orchestra, Suggested donations $5 adults, $10 families, Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St.
Community Clean Up
7:30 a.m. - noon, accepting residential trash, household furniture, appliances, more. Some items not accepted. Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., 928-753-8160.
Whisker & Wine
The Muttsquerade
6 p.m. WAHS fundraiser, dinner, wine, beer, auction, more. $50. Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St., For tickets 928-753-2727.
Mohave Museum Wine & Cheese Tasting
6-8:30 p.m., alcoholic, non-alcoholic wines and beers, cheeses, fine foods, auction. Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St., For tickets 928-753-3195.
Community Concert
7 p.m. Mohave Community Orchestra’s Fall Concert. Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St.
Harrison Haven
Celebration
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Harrison Haven, 3338 Harrison St.
SUNDAY
Karaoke
7 p.m., at The Eagles, 4536 Patsy Dr.
Pet Adoption
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Kingman Petco, 3320 Stockton Hill Rd.
