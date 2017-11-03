Horoscope | November 3, 2017

Birthdays: Gemma Ward, 30; Colin Kaepernick, 30; Dolph Lundgren, 60; Roseanne, 65.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Overreacting to a situation you don’t fully understand will put you in a poor position. Don’t make abrupt changes or show inconsistency in the way you feel.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotions will be difficult to contain. Don’t allow stubbornness to set in and make matters worse.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take precautions not to reveal personal information. Problems with peers will surface if you get involved in gossip or a situation that requires you to take sides.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An unusual opportunity to expand one of your interests or to have more social contact will develop.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think before you react. Making a big deal out of something that isn’t all that important will make you look bad.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Changes at home must be well planned to avoid setbacks and complaints. Know exactly what you are trying to achieve in order to bypass criticism.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Embrace change and be open to suggestions that will alter the way you live. A day trip, discussion or joint venture will bring you one step closer to the lifestyle you want to live.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your feelings and you will be able to bring about positive changes at home and within your relationships. Rely on your intuition when it comes to adapting your current lifestyle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful what you promise to do for others. Taking on too much or giving someone the wrong impression can lead to an emotional outburst, putting you in an awkward position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Open up about the way you feel and what you want to see happen. Overreacting will not solve any problems, but honesty, open discussions and the willingness to compromise will.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional tension will mount if you get into a deep discussion about money, children or joint ventures. Digest all the information you are given before you make a move.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A financial opportunity is apparent. Negotiate, sign contracts or set the wheels in motion to reach a settlement.