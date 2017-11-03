Local Briefs | Friday, November 3, 2017

Photographers displaying work, at ‘Through the Lens’ reception

KINGMAN – Meet local photographers who are displaying their work, “Through Their Lens,” at a reception at 6 p.m. today at Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St.

The work of 11 photographers will be featured in the gallery, with the display running through Nov. 25.

Herberta Schroeder, one of the photographers, is giving a CD to the first six people who visit her at the reception. The CD has three photos and gives permission to print one of the photos and have it framed.

“It is an honor system thing and a ‘thank you’ for coming in,” she said.

Schroeder calls herself the “lightning chick,” and one of her lightning photos is featured on the card. She’ll have four photos hanging for sale.

The artist reception is part of First Friday downtown.

BLM hosts meeting on Travel Management Plan

DOLAN SPRINGS – The Bureau of Land Management invites residents of Dolan Springs to participate in a meeting on the Kingman Travel Management Plan from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Dolan Springs Chamber of Commerce, 16154 Pierce Ferry Road.

The travel management plan will establish a network of roads for both motorized and non-motorized uses.

It’s necessary for designating and providing appropriate access to public lands for a variety of uses.

This plan includes Bagdad, Black Mountains, Cerbat Mountains, Crozier, Goodwin Mesa, Hualapai Mountains, Music Mountains and Poachies. It encompasses Kingman, Bullhead City, Golden Valley, Chloride, Wikieup, Bagdad, Meadview, Dolan Springs and White Hills.

During the open house meetings, maps of current and potential travel networks will be available for review, and BLM staff will be available to answer questions and take comments.

The BLM travel management plan and environmental assessment will be available for public review in mid-2018.

Military banners installation: round two

KINGMAN – The Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust will install the second collection of banners honoring military veterans at 9 a.m. Nov. 10, at Metcalfe Park, corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue.

The banners will recognize 27 military veterans from Kingman, with a welcome address by Honor Trust President Mary Lou Galvan, Color Guard presentation of the flag, pledge of allegiance and national anthem.

“This community is small with a big heart for patriotism,” said Rebeka Bocoka, vice president of the Honor Trust. “They literally came out of the woodwork to support us.”

Cities across the nation are displaying military banners, and it took a little extra effort to get the City of Kingman to approve the banners.

“It’s important to me to stand up and fight for things that are well worth the effort,” said Bocoka, who has a son on active duty. “After all, don’t we live out our freedom today because of such a fight?”

Tri-State Veterans Honor Turs is also launching an effort to deliver care packages to deployed military personnel. For more information, contact kingmancarepackageds@gmail.com.